Nelson’s Dryden Hunt, seen here playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, was traded to the Calgary Flames on Friday. Photo: David Zalubowski/AP

Nelson’s Dryden Hunt to join 4th NHL franchise in single season

Hunt was traded by Toronto to Calgary at the deadline

Nelson’s Dryden Hunt, who was traded just prior to Friday’s deadline, could equal a league record for the most NHL teams played for in a single season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sent the 27-year-old forward to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Radim Zohorna. Both players are currently in the AHL.

It isn’t clear yet if Calgary will keep Hunt or send him to replace Zohorna on its AHL team. If he plays one game with the Flames, Hunt will equal the NHL record for most teams played for in one season.

Hunt began the season with the New York Rangers, where he had one goal in three games.

He was then claimed off waivers on Oct. 20 by the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he had a goal in 25 appearances. His whirlwind season continued Dec. 19 when Colorado traded him to Toronto for centre Dennis Malgin.

Hunt had one goal in nine games with the Leafs. At the time of Friday’s trade he was playing for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, with whom he had four goals and nine assists in 15 games including a goal and assist Wednesday against the Rockford IceHogs.

Only four players in NHL history have played for four teams in one season.

Dennis O’Brien played for the Minnesota North Stars, Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Barons and Boston Bruins during the 1977-78 season.

Dave McLlwain was on the roster for the Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto during the 1991-92 season.

Mark Arcobello spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15.

In his last NHL season, Jussi Jokinen played for Edmonton, the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks in 2017-18.

Hunt, a former MVP in the Western Hockey League, signed undrafted with the Florida Panthers in March 2016. He made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2017, signed with Arizona for the 2020-2021 season and then joined the Rangers ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

He has 15 goals and 28 assists in 202 NHL games.

Hunt would need to keep moving if he were to match the league’s trade record. Mike Sillinger and Brent Ashton hold the record, with each being traded nine times during their NHL careers.

RELATED: NHL trade deadline day quiet after chaotic buildup: ‘Maybe it’s an abnormal year’

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

NHL

