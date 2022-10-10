Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native currently suits up for the Winnipeg Jets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Kirk McLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season
Next story
‘Still hunting’: High-flying Colorado Avalanche poised to chase another Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Nechako River in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako First Nations: water management endangering sturgeon

Orange Shirt Day, which shares the date of Truth and Reconcilliation Day, was started by Phyllis Webstad, who had her new orange shirt taken away from her on her first day attending residential school. (File photo)
A step on the long path to healing

An international student who stayed in Vanderhoof returned to his host family for a visit, along with 42 of his friends. (Submitted photo)
International student revisits host family in Vanderhoof with 42 other travelers

Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Phil Bialobzyski)
‘Business as usual’ amid war in Ukraine