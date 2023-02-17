Skidegate’s Tyler Jones (black) makes a break for the Lax Kw’alaams basket in the first of two wins against the team in the Intermediate Division of the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 14. (Thom Barker photo)

Skidegate’s Tyler Jones (black) makes a break for the Lax Kw’alaams basket in the first of two wins against the team in the Intermediate Division of the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 14. (Thom Barker photo)

Skidegate Intermediates eliminate Lax Kw’alaams

Saints play Gitxsan tonight for a berth in the semi-final versus Heiltsuk

In a rematch of an opening round game in the Intermediate Division of the All Native Basketball Tournament, Skidegate once again defeated Lax Kw’alaams this morning (Feb. 17) to move on to a showdown with Gitxsan (Hazelton) in a bid for the last semi-finals spot.

In the early going, Lax Kw’alaams looked to be in control, doubling up on Skidegate 18-9, but the Saints went on a late period run to pull back within one at the end of the first quarter.

From there, it was a war of attrition with the teams trading mini-runs to wind up just one point apart, 42 – 41 for Lax Kw’alaams at the half.

The third quarter would be the difference maker as Skidegate soundly hammered away at the hoop to win the frame 26-14 and go up 67 -56 going into the last 1o minutes.

That 11-point gap would hold as the two teams split the final quarter 16-16 for a final score of 83-72.

Skidegate relegated Lax Kw’alaams to the elimination bracket on Tuesday with a 72 – 64 victory, but followed them to the other side in their very next game against Heiltsuk losing by a single point 79-78.

To set up today’s rematch, Lax Kw’alaams stomped all over Gitxaala (Kincolith) 95-55.

Skidgate now has to get through Gitxsan tonight to get another shot and the team that knocked them down to the elimination bracket.

Heiltsuk got to the semi-final, which will be played tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., by virtue of a loss to hometown favourites the Prince Rupert Cubs earning them a berth in the final.

All Native Basketball Tournament

