The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

Stampeders skate away with 6-2 win Saturday, Feb. 18

The Williams Lake Stampeders put on an exciting show for fans in an epic Saturday night barn burner Feb. 18.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex was the place to be with the playoff game versus the Nechako North Stars in Rink 1 and Colin James in concert in the Gibraltar Room.

Loyal Stampeder fans turned up to support their team who were battling it out in a do-or-die playoff game.

Heading into the second period, the Stampeders were down 2-1 but by the end of the third period Williams Lake Stampeders skated away with a decisive 6-2 victory.

At the end of the first period, the North Stars led 2-1.

North Stars player Hunter Floris scored the first goal, Lane Goodwin assist and Nick Silver scored the second, Ben Scott and Dallas Goodwin assist.

Markus Myatovic netted the Stamps first period goal, assisted by Ryan Yaworski.

In the second period, the Stamps returned with the intent to score.

Within the first minute, Darcy Flaherty scored, Nic Flinton assist.

A few minutes later Nic Flinton scored, Ethan Smid and Lane Wycotte assist.

Next up, Flinton returned with his second goal of the game, assisted by Danny Merth

Nick Fidanza scored the Stamps’ fifth on an empty net in the third period, assisted by Mark Bouchard.

Quickly the North Stars goalie returned in the net, but when there were only nine seconds left in the game, Brad Crump scored the sixth and final goal for the Stamps, assisted by Dayton Long.

On Feb. 11, the North Stars won 3-1 against the Stampeders.

Fans are encouraged to come out for another action-packed games Sunday, Feb. 19 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Puck drops at 1 p.m.

Winner of this game moves on to a final match-up versus the Quesnel Kangaroos.


