Vancouver Canucks acquire defenceman Hronek from Red Wings for picks

First-rounder acquired in the Bo Horvat trade is the biggest piece going to Detroit

The Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has made his biggest trade of deadline week, acquiring defenceman Filip Hronek from Detroit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their blue line, acquiring defenceman Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings.

The trade, announced Wednesday, sees Vancouver send Detroit a pair of draft picks, including the conditional 2023 first-round pick the Canucks got from the New York Islanders in a deal for centre Bo Horvat and Vancouver’s second-round selection in this year’s draft.

In addition to the 25-year-old Hronek, the Red Wings are sending the Canucks their 2023 fourth-round pick.

Hronek has nine goals and 29 assists in 60 games for Detroit this season.

Selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2016 draft, the six-foot, 190-pound blue liner from Hradec Kralove, Czechia, has amassed 156 points (30 goals, 126 assists) and 162 penalty minutes over 305 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

Vancouver’s defence has been left thin by injuries and trades in recent days, with the club dealing veteran blue liner Luke Schenn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a third-round pick on Tuesday, and trading D-man Riley Stillman to the Buffalo Sabres for a prospect on Monday.

The Canucks have also placed defencemen Ethan Bear (upper-body) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ankle) on the injured reserve list.

