Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada’s Philip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) competes against Jeff Louis (B-Boy Jeffro) of the United States in the B-boys gold medal finals for breaking at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Vancouver’s Philip Kim wins 1st Pan American Games men’s breaking gold medal

Breaking made its Pan Am Games debut in Santiago, Chile

Canada’s Philip Kim won Pan American Games men’s breaking gold Saturday to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old from Vancouver, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard in break dancing circles, defeated Jeff (B-Boy Jeffro) Louis of the United States 3-0 in the final battle.

Breaking made its Pan Am Games debut in Santiago, Chile. The sport will also be an Olympic event for the first time in Paris next year.

Kim won the 2022 men’s world breaking championship and placed second this year.

Toronto’s Tiffany (B-Girl Tiff) Leung lost her bronze-medal battle 3-0 to Vicki (B-Girl La Vix) Chang of the United States.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Meet B.C.’s breakout breaking star B-Boy Phil Wizard

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concern
Next story
Canada wins gold at Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna

Just Posted

Merle Turner with the portraits of famous Canadians she painted on the wall. (Submitted photo)
Vanderhoof-based artist showcases portraits of famous Canadians

Chief Priscilla Mueller, with mic, of Saik’uz First Nation, speaks at a press conference calling for more action and resources to help find two young people missing from the community west of Prince George, while family members of the missing, other leaders, sit nearby. (Carrier Sekani Child & Family Services photo)
More tears shed as plea made to find 2 more missing on B.C.’s Highway of Tears

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members