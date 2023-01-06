PHOTOS: Boulder larger than a car closes Hope road after rockslide

Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)
(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)

As of this morning (Jan. 6), Flood Hope Road at Richmond Hill still remains closed.

Yesterday (Jan. 5), at approximately 11:20 a.m, a 12-tonne rock fell off the side of the hill, falling 400 feet to strike the road. The impact left a hole in the asphalt measuring roughly one foot by five feet.

Both the Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were on scene to assess the situation and start clearing away the rock, which broke into pieces upon impact.

No injuries were reported though witnesses saw a car get hit by part of the rock before carrying on.

“Please stay off Richmond Hill for the next couple of hours. It just makes our job a little bit easier, and a little less stressful, when we’re not trying to try to turn people around all the time,” says Bob Clarke, operations manager for the district.

Clarke anticipated that the road would be closed for the next three to four hours while they waited for a geotech assessment. The rockslide is believed to be caused by a freeze-thaw cycle, a process where water gets in behind the rock, or in between the cracks and crevices. The water freezes and expands. It holds the rock in place while it’s frozen, but makes it unstable once it thaws out.

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHopeRoad conditions

Previous story
Prince Harry’s book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts
Next story
He sleeps in a van but drives a Tesla: life on wheels in Vancouver’s camper community

Just Posted

River Ranch cowboys bring home cattle from a fall meadow, a process which takes three days to complete, to feed for the winter months. (Raquel Russell file photo)
Farmers develop their ground game with upcoming BC Forage Council workshops

Artistic rendering of Horizon North Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. Dexterra, the company that manages the facility, has been found guilty of violating the Workers Compensation Act by not properly investigating a bullying complaint. (File graphic)
Kitimat work lodge management company found guilty of not properly investigating bullying

While medical schools may turn out graduates there are not enough training spaces to keep them in the north, communities say. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. communities call for help amid doctor shortage

Premier David Eby will be attending the BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
Premier Eby to attend BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George this month