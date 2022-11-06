Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

Daylight saving time has come to an end for this year

The clocks have been reset and daylight saving time is over for another year.

While the twice-yearly time change has come under criticism, the concept of time — whether measured in seconds and minutes, hours and days, months, years or centuries — is important.

How much do you know about time and timekeeping? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

Previous story
Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Just Posted

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. Wet’suwet’en opponents of the Coastal GasLink have called on supporters to take action this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potential blockades and protests in opposition to CGL pipeline expected in northwest B.C Nov. 5

Frosted windshields in the morning in Northwest B.C. signal it is time for drivers to be prepared for and adjust to potentially treacherous driving conditions. (Thom Barker photo)
Shift in weather signals time to shift to winter driving behaviours

The Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been under controlled access since Oct. 25, 2022 when an individual made threats against health care workers. The hospital is pictured here on May 5, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert hospital locked down, man arrested following threats to health care workers

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)
Terrace RCMP looking for missing man