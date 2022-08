1 Waffles have been eaten since the 14th century.

2 Nike’s first pair of sneakers, Waffle Trainers, were made using a real waffle iron.

3 “Waffle” descends from the Dutch word for “wafer.”

4 The world’s biggest waffle was 8 feet long and weighed 110 pounds.

5 Thomas Jefferson brought the first waffle iron to America.

6 The record for most waffles eaten in 10 minutes is 29.

7 Belgium waffles were originally called Brussels waffles

