Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 18 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Saskatchewan

Previous story
Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.
Next story
4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive

Just Posted

Gibrone Cano and Alberto Calago have been missing since Monday afternoon while on a canoe trip. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP search for missing canoeists in Fraser Lake area

New Hazelton RCMP locate a significant amount of suspected illicit drugs, 14 rifles, 2 sawed off shotguns, soft and hard body armor, crossbows, and ammunition after an armed robbery on Friday. (Photo provided by the RCMP)
Armed robbery in New Hazelton leads to arrest and seizure of drugs and guns

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’

Smithers Golf and Country Club director of golf operations Steven Coulthard presents the Men’s Northern Open trophy to 2022 winner Joel Veenstra. (Submitted photo)
Smithereen takes back Men’s Northern Open title in tight battle with defending champ from Terrace