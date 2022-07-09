A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

Rio Tinto is holding a public engagement meeting on July 8 to address concerns about rising water levels in the Nechako watershed reservoir. (Rio Tinto website photo)
Rio Tinto holding virtual meeting on July 8 to address high water levels in Nechako River

The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo)
Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt