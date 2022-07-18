A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation

The North West Fire Centre is managing 13 fires in the Cassiar Fire Zone currently. (Photo: BC Wildfire/twitter).
5 out-of-control wildfires in northwest B.C. being managed by fire crews

Peter and Christina with Larysa, Darina and Bohdan, taken at the airport when they arrived on June 29, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion