Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

