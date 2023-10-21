Police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said nine others, including five soldiers, were wounded in the suicide bombing at the military facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region in Somalia. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said nine others, including five soldiers, were wounded in the suicide bombing at the military facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region in Somalia. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A car bombing at a Somali military facility kills 6 people: Police

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility

An explosives-laden car detonated at a military facility on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital Saturday (Oct. 21) and killed at least six people, four of them soldiers, police said.

Police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said nine others, including five soldiers, were wounded in the suicide bombing at the military facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. The group frequently carries out such attacks.

Photos shared on the social media platform X showed the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, which destroyed the security base and several civilian houses in the vicinity.

”The sound of the explosion was deafening … and I saw a plume of smoke going up in the sky,” witness Ayan Hussein, a resident of Elasha Biyaha, said by phone. She said she saw several injured people being carried into an ambulance.

Somalia’s federal government has battled al-Shabab for years. Security forces stepped up their assault on the group in recent months, including trying to dismantle its propaganda network.

Information Minister Daud Aweis told reporters that authorities had shut down four radio stations affiliated with the group and killed nearly 3,800 al-Shabab fighters during a military offensive in which federal forces reclaimed 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of territory.

The Associated Press

Breaking NewsSomalia

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Egypt’s border crossing opens to let needed aid into besieged Gaza
Next story
Hurricane Norma takes aim at Mexico, as Tammy threatens islands in the Atlantic

Just Posted

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

Nechako Valley Search and Rescue was activated by the RCMP on Oct.11 to help locate Chelsey Quaw who was reported missing from Saik’uz reserve. Several SAR teams from Northern B.C. came out to assist in the search over the weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
Search continues for missing Vanderhoof woman Chelsey Quaw

(Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce)
‘Vanderhoof businesses are resilient and hardworking’

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia