‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to stay home and forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory this fall. (File photo by Mary and Ken Campbell)

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking moose hunters from across B.C. to stay away from the Chilcotin region this fall.

The nation issued a statement Thursday (Aug. 25) asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory west of Williams Lake, noting hunters should consider the impacts of their hunt on the local Indigenous population.

Low moose numbers, a doubling of the LEH numbers in the area over last year and the fact that Tŝilhqot’in people rely on moose meat to feed their families are just some of the reasons for their stance on the upcoming hunt, said Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse, O.B.C, Tribal Chair of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG).

“We’re going to start shutting down roads,” Alphonse said in a recent interview with Black Press Media, noting Mackin Creek Road and the Raven Lake Road will again be targets of closures as was the case in 2018. “We want to let people know ahead of time, ‘don’t come here’.”

Alphonse, who maintains the nation hasn’t been properly consulted by the province over these issues, said they do not agree with the provincial government’s allotment of hunting tags. Also, the large scale impacts of the 2017 wildfires have not been resolved.

“We are open to having local hunters, we don’t mind that, but when you are opening it up and having people from all across the province coming to hunt here, we don’t support that,” he said. “We chose to live here – I don’t think other people who don’t live here have that same right … we want to continue to have these discussions. Let’s keep it local – relieve the pressure.”

Alphonse also voiced his concern that logging roads and wildfires have created far too much access in the Chilcotin/Tsilhqot’in Territory, making the animals vulnerable to over-hunting and poaching, both of which have been further aided by the increase in the technology of scopes and guns.

“The access is beyond everything I could have ever imagined. Wildlife don’t have a chance. I encourage all Indigenous communities to have a long, hard look at their caretaker areas and start managing them. If you leave it to government and industry they’d leave all the roads open.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Forests for comment.

