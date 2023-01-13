Police tape surrounded the lobby of the Willow Inn in Quesnel in January, 2022. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Police tape surrounded the lobby of the Willow Inn in Quesnel in January, 2022. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Preliminary inquiry into murder of Carmelita Abraham set for April in Quesnel

Joseph Simpson is accused of murder in the death of Abraham

Three days have been set aside at the Quesnel Law Courts in April, 2023 for a preliminary inquiry into charges against Joseph Simpson who stands accused of the murder of Carmelita Abraham one year ago.

Abraham, 33, had been the focus of a missing persons investigation beginning Jan. 4, 2022 when the Williams Lake RCMP received a missing persons report from her family. Investigators were able to confirm that Carmelita left Williams Lake for Quesnel on Dec. 27 or 28.

On Jan. 10, 2022 investigators from the BC RCMP-North District Major Crime Unit attended Quesnel and took conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP, Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, the North District General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Sections, noted Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, BC RCMP communications.

Abraham’s community of Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14.

Charges of murder and interference with a dead body were sworn Jan. 14, 2022.

At the time, Mounties said Simpson and Abraham were known to one another. The Willow Inn in Quesnel was the focus of the investigation.

Simpson remains in custody. The preliminary inquiry is scheduled to take place April 12, 13 and 14.

